Bloopers That Make Us Love Deadpool & Wolverine Even More
The deftness of the "Deadpool" films in sending up superhero cinema while also delivering sturdy action sequences and narrative thrills on par with bigger-budgeted Marvel movies has been a sight to behold. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," that deftness reaches a whole new level, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' barn-burning entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deadpool and to the presence of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who — wouldn't you know it? — can actually be a pretty hilarious character in the right context.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is the kind of film that's consistently funny and self-deprecating enough to make bloopers seem almost beside the point; watching it, you get the sense that anyone could go "Uh... line?" at any point without it looking wrong. However, a handful of bloopers released online suggest that the cast and crew had as much fun making the film as we had watching it. To bask in that fun, here are some hilarious "Deadpool & Wolverine" bloopers that are sure to enhance your affection for the movie.
Dogpool likes to lick
One of the most memorable scenes in "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the one in which Wade and Logan meet Nicepool, the knightly, maskless Deadpool variant who points them in the direction of the resistance group. Thanks to the presence of Mary Puppins (aka Dogpool), it's also one of the cutest scenes in the movie. As it turns out, the scene was just as adorable to film as it was to watch, with the added bonus of Peggy the pugese dog, who plays Dogpool, behaving a little more erratically than what we see in the final product.
Whereas the film shows Dogpool licking Wade's face for just a couple of seconds, a blooper video posted to Ryan Reynolds' YouTube channel on the week of the movie's release reveals that, when the scene was shot, Peggy actually wouldn't stop licking Reynolds' face as he and Jackman listened to the Nicepool stand-in. Things got to the point where Jackman tried to incorporate Peggy's antics into the scene by shooting a weirded-out glance at Reynolds. Eventually, Reynolds couldn't help himself and broke into laughter, with Jackman following suit immediately.
Ad-libbing the line about the TVA tech's eyes
During the sequence in which Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) is walking Wade through the concept of the multiverse and explaining the deterioration of the Earth-616 timeline as a result of Logan's death, there's a point at which Wade requests a new Deadpool uniform. Once it's given to him, he parades in it through the Time Variance Authority office, and there's a comedic beat in which he points out a TVA desk worker (James Dryden) who supposedly can't stop staring at him because of how hot he looks. As Deadpool puts it, "His clothes say middle management, but his eyes say f***y f***y."
A blooper reel for "Deadpool & Wolverine" reveals that Ryan Reynolds ad-libbed several other versions of that line while filming the scene: "I'd tell him to stop eye-f***ing me, but his eyes f*** like brain-damaged great white sharks," "His eyes f*** like stallions," "His eyes f*** like a mid-80s Jean-Claude Van Damme," Reynolds says in different takes. Then, the reel shows him rattling off a list of comparisons for the way the TVA tech's eyes are supposedly "f***ing" him: "Like El Tigre," "Like a rabid Kodiak bear," "Like thirsty angry pandas," and "Like hungry dragons." Finally, Reynolds improvises a completely different version of the line: "I'd tell him to stop eye-f***ing me, but my mouth's about to be very busy."
Jennifer Garner dropping a sai
Jennifer Garner has plenty of experience playing Elektra Natchios, having done so in both 2003's "Daredevil" and 2005's "Elektra" (the latter a notorious example of a Marvel movie that bombed at the box office). Called in to pick up her sai again nearly two decades later, she slips into the character in "Deadpool & Wolverine" as comfortably as if she'd never stopped playing her, and her signature expertise as an action star — which she displayed early on in her career as the star of "Alias" — once again comes in handy in elaborately choreographed stunts. But, of course, even a seasoned pro of the action genre is only human, and Garner is prone to fumbling her moves every now and then.
The blooper reel shows that, during the scene in which Deadpool and Wolverine wake up in the bunker and join the resistance group made up of Elektra, Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Laura (Dafne Keen), Garner attempted to spin a sai in mid air, only to send it flying. Garner, of course, is unfazed in the clip, merely laughing it off along with Reynolds while Snipes gently places a reassuring hand on her shoulder. Once you're at a certain level of confidence in your own skills, that kind of flub probably feels more chuckle-worthy than anything else.
Ryan Reynolds retching a bit too realistically
Ryan Reynolds gets talked up a lot for his skill as a comedic actor, with his timing and his charisma being a big part of the success of the "Deadpool" franchise. But, like any actor who's been in the game for as long as he has, Reynolds can do a lot more than deliver one-liners — such as acting convincingly with his whole body. Maybe even, at times, a little too convincingly. Case in point: The scene in which Nicepool gets shot at multiple times by the army of Deadpool variants then gets dragged to safety behind a car by Deadpool.
The blooper reel shows that, in the shot where Nicepool asks "Did they get my face?" and pukes blood, one take saw Reynolds retching with incredible realism. So incredible, in fact, that a member of the crew can be heard saying "Oh!" from off camera, seemingly halting the shot in fear that there might actually be something wrong with the star. Reynolds then looks to his side and says "No, no, just keep going" — with a little smile that suggests some measure of happiness about the effectiveness of his performance.
Deadpool says his line at the wrong time
In the scene in which Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) has Deadpool and Wolverine tied up and officially introduces herself to them, her assertion that she's "Charles Xavier's twin, Cassandra Nova" is met with very different reactions from her two captives. Wolverine scoffs "Bulls**t," seemingly doubting that Professor Xavier could have a twin he didn't know about all these years, while Deadpool — ever the wandering mind — is prompted by the mention of wombs and twins to randomly blurt out, "I was an anal birth." As the blooper reel shows, there was one take in which Ryan Reynolds said that bizarre line a bit too early, just as Corrin was saying "...Cassandra Nova." Hugh Jackman, of course, immediately burst into laughter.
It's understandable. That line is among the funniest, most unique jokes in "Deadpool & Wolverine," not only for how completely bizarre and unprompted it is, but because the final cut uses an extremely muted audio take in which Reynolds is just barely getting the words out of his lips — compared to the more assertive way he says it in the blooper reel. Anyone would be eager to deliver that line; if Reynolds got a bit carried away in his excitement and said it a few seconds before his cue, hey, that's a small price to pay for the comedic gusto he brings to that small beat.
Rob Delaney breaking into laughter as B-15 flirts
Toward the end of "Deadpool & Wolverine," Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) swoops in to have Mr. Paradox arrested and congratulate Deadpool and Wolverine for managing to defeat Cassandra Nova and keep Earth-10005 together. During her brief time on screen, Hunter B-15 also engages in some light flirtation with Peter Wisdom (Rob Delaney, who was never the same after "Deadpool 2"), who is wearing a Deadpool suit minus the mask and introduces himself as Peterpool. Breaking from her TVA duties for a second, B-15 notes that Peter looks "damn good in that suit," to which he replies, "I'm so sorry."
The filming of this particular interaction posed a challenge for the actors. Namely, it was difficult for them to keep the completely straight faces and the tense silence that were required to make the line and the whole flirtation funny. During one take, things were going pretty well — Delaney had delivered the line with the same level of flustered earnestness that he does in the final film, followed by about two seconds of complete quiet — until someone on set started laughing, which in turn prompted Delaney himself to start guffawing. It's just one more blooper that makes us love the film (and Delaney, in particular) even more.
Channing Tatum ad-libs some nonsense in his Gambit accent
It's been a long road for Channing Tatum's card-tossing X-Men mutant Gambit. Tatum was set to front his own Gambit movie at one stage, but it never came to pass. Thankfully for everyone who got excited at the prospect of Tatum as Gambit, "Deadpool & Wolverine" finally gave him the opportunity to play the character, and he threw himself into it wholeheartedly. The actor makes a big effort to honor Gambit's New Orleans background by speaking with his Cajun accent. Of course, this being "Deadpool & Wolverine," the accent in question is dialed up to the point of absurdity.
There are certain moments in the film when neither the characters nor the audiences are supposed to be able to make out what Gambit is saying. While Tatum has said that he did very little improv on set due to the specificity of the Cajun dialect, he did have a little fun at one point, as the blooper reel reveals. In an ad-lib that obviously didn't make it into the movie, Gambit describes a bizarre scene involving Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), ending with the words, 'What's up, doc?'" The rest of the cast and crew, of course, can't keep it together and all start laughing at Tatum's sheer creativity, with Reynolds replying, "Johnny Storm, I love you!"
A Shake Shack slam out of nowhere
Another blooper reel that was posted on YouTube showcases several additional amusing behind-the-scenes moments, including a whole new host of ad-libs that show "Deadpool & Wolverine" could have been an even more irreverent film than it already was. For instance, the scene where Deadpool, right after being turned down by Harold "Happy" Hogan (Jon Favreau), tells Happy to fetch the car and take him to Shake Shack because rejection makes him hungry is already plenty off-kilter for the capping of a "serious" scene with such a banal request.
However, if a particular version of that line had made it into the final film, that moment would have been even more off-kilter. In a blooper, instead of saying the line as we hear it in the final film, Reynolds hugs Favreau and says "Fetch the car. I wanna hit Shake Shack. Diarrhea comforts me." Ultimately, someone in the production team seems to have calculated that it was better to avoid slamming Shake Shack like that for no reason whatsoever, but the funniest part of the ad-lib is that you could easily picture Deadpool actually saying that.
In the immortal words of Anthony Stark...
Not only do most ad-libs and improvisations get left on the cutting room floor in a movie like "Deadpool & Wolverine," but even scripted and filmed material will often not make it all the way to the screen. While we don't yet know what exactly was to be the nature of Deadpool's reference to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr. having rejected an Iron Man cameo doesn't help clarify things), we do know, from one of the bloopers, that Deadpool once had a line beginning with "In the immortal words of Anthony Stark..."
That line would have come during the scene in which Wolverine is slamming Mr. Paradox against the control panel and threatening him to make him reveal how to defeat Cassandra. The blooper reel shows Reynolds trying out several variations on the line: "In the immortal words of Anthony Alejandro Stark," then "Anthony Penelope Stark," then "Anthony Soprano Stark," then "Anthony Ingrid Shart."
During one take, Matthew Macfadyen starts laughing the second that Reynolds finishes saying "Anthony," prompting Reynolds to go completely off-book and finish, after a pause, with "...Edwards from 'ER'" It's enough to make Macfadyen break completely — a sight to behold for any "Succession" and "Pride & Prejudice" fans who were expecting him to get more chances to display his immense charm in this particular project.
Deadpool just wants everybody to have a good time
The scene in which Wade is accosted by Time Variance Authority agents at the door of his apartment and mistakes them for sex workers of some kind is among the most quietly interesting in "Deadpool & Wolverine," because it's the scene that most directly and openly addresses his apparent pansexuality. Deadpool's sexuality is a big part of his character, and seeing him talk nonchalantly about what he wants the agents to do to him is a surprising and refreshing sight, even for this franchise. Some of it, it turns out, may have been improvised by Reynolds on the spot.
We don't know how much of Reynolds' monologue was actually scripted, but we do know, based on the blooper reel, that there was even more where that came from. In an ad-lib that ultimately got cut, Wade Wilson tells the TVA agents, "I want you to come at me hot, and I want you to come at me angry. But mostly, I just want you to come." It's a pity that this display of generosity on Wade's part was ultimately scrapped, leaving his sexual directives in the final film a bit too domineering to qualify as a progressive rebuttal to machismo. Then again, "comfortably progressive" has never quite been Deadpool's thing.
Piggyback ambush
The big winning ticket of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is the dynamic between the two title characters, with Deadpool finally getting the perfect, unrelenting, unfailingly grumpy foil to his 24-hour clown act. A lot of the fun in the movie stems from witnessing the extent to which these two men, ostensibly similar in their cynicism and world-weariness, are completely different from each other. At times, "Deadpool & Wolverine" feels almost like the kind of romantic comedy where a manic pixie-type character yanks a hardened introvert out of their shell — all that's missing is a kiss, really.
On that note, it's a shame that the editors decided to cut one particularly delightful, seemingly improvised moment that would have served as a perfect physical translation of that dynamic. As seen in the blooper reel, while shooting Deadpool and Wolverine's walk through the grass fields, Ryan Reynolds at one point climbed onto Hugh Jackman's back, yelling "Piggyback ambush!" Jackman, never betraying character, immediately threw Reynolds to the ground and yelled "F*** off!" It's hard to imagine anyone not loving that scene if it had made it into the finished film. Oh, well — we'll always have those TikTok Poolverine edits.
Chris Evans gets caught up in a tongue twister
Mainstream audiences might associate him more with the stunt-filled superhero flicks that made his name, but Chris Evans' best movies show that he is no stranger to slower, dialogue-heavy cinema. The amount of perfectly-judged line deliveries he had to juggle on any given day on the set of "Knives Out" should be enough to demonstrate he's as handy with words as he is with action sequences. But, much like Jennifer Garner struggling to grab her sai mid-air, Chris Evans is human at the end of the day, and there are some tongue twisters that even the best of actors will struggle to nail in one go.
It would seem that "gargling Juggernaut's juggin' nuts" is one of those tongue twisters. The line, said during Johnny Storm's maniacal rant against Cassandra Nova that Deadpool plays to us as a "tape" after the credits, proved extremely challenging for Evans to deliver correctly. In one take, Evans was reduced to repeating "juggin' nuts" over and over while struggling to gather himself. But if there's another underrated aspect of Chris Evans as an actor, it's his comedic timing, and, sure enough, he capped off his flub with a confident "And you can quote me!" as though he'd said the line correctly.
Throwing shade at Blade
The incredibly fraught and emotional conversation between Wolverine and Laura by the bonfire would have once, in some iteration of "Deadpool & Wolverine," featured a participation from Deadpool. The blooper reel shows that Ryan Reynolds shot alongside Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in a version of the scene. Though we don't know what the Merc's contribution would have been or how substantive his participation, we do know that Reynolds at one point filmed a Blade zinger.
Picking up a marshmallow from the bonfire, Reynolds says, in the blooper reel, "Blade won't admit it, but he wants a s'more." The mental image of Wesley Snipes' Blade secretly craving a s'more but being too hardboiled to do anything about it is funny enough, but then Deadpool adds, "You know, once you get past the anger, he's really quite angry." It's the kind of obvious joke that shouldn't work but does, just on the strength of Reynolds' dry delivery.