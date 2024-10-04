Bloopers That Make Us Love Deadpool & Wolverine Even More

The deftness of the "Deadpool" films in sending up superhero cinema while also delivering sturdy action sequences and narrative thrills on par with bigger-budgeted Marvel movies has been a sight to behold. In "Deadpool & Wolverine," that deftness reaches a whole new level, thanks to Ryan Reynolds' barn-burning entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Deadpool and to the presence of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who — wouldn't you know it? — can actually be a pretty hilarious character in the right context.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is the kind of film that's consistently funny and self-deprecating enough to make bloopers seem almost beside the point; watching it, you get the sense that anyone could go "Uh... line?" at any point without it looking wrong. However, a handful of bloopers released online suggest that the cast and crew had as much fun making the film as we had watching it. To bask in that fun, here are some hilarious "Deadpool & Wolverine" bloopers that are sure to enhance your affection for the movie.