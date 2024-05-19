Why Rob Delaney Was Never The Same After Deadpool 2

It wasn't easy for the first "Deadpool" movie to get made. When it finally arrived, though, it boasted an oddball cast of offbeat characters like the brooding Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Deadpool's acerbic roommate Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and nervous cab driver Dopinder (Karan Soni). Two years later, we got "Deadpool 2," and the sequel upped the ante in just about every way with a bigger budget, bigger story, and more quirky characters. In addition to the surly hunter-killer Cable (Josh Brolin) came comedian Rob Delaney as Deadpool's "X-Force" teammate, Peter.

Unlike most of his fellow heroes, however, Peter doesn't have any superpowers at all, and he isn't even all that impressive physically. He's just an upbeat, well-meaning everyman who wants to help save the world. Unfortunately, he's unceremoniously killed early in the film, but that didn't stop Delaney from becoming a fan-favorite and his character Peter a bonafide cult hero among fans. For the actor, the role of Peter was more than just another character in a random superhero movie. It was a part that changed his life forever, altering his career in ways he probably never expected. It gave a boost to his burgeoning career practically overnight, changing his fortunes and getting him mainstream attention.

Whether you heard of Delaney before "Deadpool 2" or not, you probably saw him everywhere afterward. But that's only part of the story. From his newfound star status to his sudden ability to secure a role in major franchises, Rob Delaney was never the same after "Deadpool 2."