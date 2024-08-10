Why Robert Downey Jr Rejected An Iron Man Cameo In Deadpool & Wolverine

"Deadpool & Wolverine" features plenty of Marvel cameos, including blasts from the past like Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and a scene-stealing Johnny Storm (Chris Evans). However, the filmmakers couldn't convince everyone to join in on the multiversal mayhem, as Robert Downey Jr. turned down the chance to reprise the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the superhero comedy.

While speaking to Indiewire, "Deadpool & Wolverine" co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that they wanted the actor to do a cameo. Unfortunately, Downey Jr. being cast as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe scuppered that plan, despite their best attempts to convince him. "Behind the scenes, we didn't know about the Doctor Doom," Wernick recalled. "And there's no way he was going to do both. And then we said, 'Oh, Downey doesn't say 'no' to Ryan Reynolds, does he? No one says no to Ryan Reynolds.' And Ryan gave him the hard press. We wrote scenes, and Downey read the scenes, but what we didn't know behind the scenes was this Doctor Doom thing."

Iron Man's emotional swansong in "Avengers: Endgame" probably shouldn't be messed with, though it's worth noting that "Deadpool & Wolverine" opens with Logan's grave being desecrated, proving that the movie doesn't care about respecting dead superheroes. That said, Tony Stark's big comeback wouldn't have involved any graverobbing, as the plan was to reunite him with an old friend.