Is Deadpool Bisexual? Why The Marvel Hero's Sexuality Is So Important, Explained

For a guy who sometimes thinks with his katanas, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) tends to be a pretty affectionate dude. He's expressed attraction to everyone from "Golden Girl" Bea Arthur to Wolverine in the comic world and dated a whole host of folks. His attraction is unlimited by gender orientation, and his last serious relationship there was with Valentine Vuong, who identifies as nonbinary. With that in mind, Deadpool doesn't identify as bisexual in the Marvel Comics world, but as pansexual, though some who write him see him as omnisexual.

This is a pretty important fact, as pansexual representation is still thin on the ground in the mainstream media (Lando Calrissian of "Star Wars" fame is a rare example), and Wade Wilson is a (mostly positive) role model for the community. In a way, his extreme love of the people he likes proves to be a bit of a superpower for him; he can and will push back hard against evil to protect those he personally loves. In a way, it even makes him a stronger hero, as his expansive love of others makes him a strongly caring person.

He's Marvel's first openly pansexual hero and he also fills that role for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he has a steady on-again-off-again relationship with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) in his film series, that doesn't stop Wade from expressing his appreciation of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and flirting with anyone who draws his admiration. His appreciation of the variety of life apparently won't stop there, as Ryan Reynolds himself has admitted he wants Wade Wilson to get a boyfriend.