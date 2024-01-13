Where You've Seen The Cast Of 2024's Mean Girls Before

It's time for fetch to happen. "Mean Girls" is coming back to the big screen 20 years after the original film hit cineplexes. A story that continues to speak to new generations, the iconic teen flick became a Broadway musical in 2018. Now it's time for a movie adaptation of the musical, bringing the beloved narrative to audiences again with a musical twist.

"Mean Girls" follows Cady Heron, a new girl in school who used to be homeschooled. She struggles to adapt to her new surroundings until a popular trio of girls called the Plastics takes her under their wing. As she climbs higher up the social pyramid while trying to impress her crush, Cady learns how to better navigate the social dynamics of high school without losing who she is.

In addition to being considered one of the best teen movies ever made, the original film boasts an iconic cast, with Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried turning in memorable performances. The new movie is no different, with a stacked line-up of actors you're sure to recognize. From familiar faces in the "Mean Girls" universe to stars of classic TV shows, here's where you've seen the cast of the new "Mean Girls" movie before.