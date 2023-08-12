The Untold Truth Of Step Brothers

It may not have had the box office success or the mostly positive critical reception of "Anchorman" or "Talladega Nights," but the third collaboration between filmmaker Adam McKay and actor Will Ferrell has certainly earned its distinction as a comedy cult classic. That movie, 2008's "Step Brothers," reteamed Ferrell with his "Talladega Nights" co-star John C. Reilly in a ridiculously funny tale of two immature and ambitionless men who still live with their respective single parents despite pushing middle age — and find themselves reluctant step-siblings after their parents get married.

Arriving at a time when theatrically-released comedies from big studios were becoming a dying breed as the genre began to move mostly to streaming, "Step Brothers" also feels like something of a last hurrah for films starring the group of actors known as the Frat Pack. In addition to featuring performers like Ferrell and Reilly at the top of their game, the movie also gives Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins a chance to stretch their comedy muscles in a way they don't normally get to, as well as being an early showcase for future stars Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn.

By all accounts, it was just as much fun to make "Step Brothers" as it was to watch it, and there is a lot about the movie that may surprise even those who re-watch it on a regular basis.