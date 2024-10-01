The Under The Dome Cast: Where Are They Now?

Adapted from the 2009 Stephen King novel, "Under the Dome" presents a strange and frightening world where an entire town is suddenly enclosed in an invisible, impermeable dome so powerful that its initial installation literally slices a cow in half. Closed off from the outside world who can only look on in horror, the inhabitants of Chester's Mill struggle to adjust to their new reality while seeking answers about who created the dome and why.

A record-breaking series at its release and one of Stephen King's most popular TV shows, "Under the Dome" presented a compelling sci-fi vision of a world filled with the type of colorful characters we've come to know and love from the famed horror writer. From Dean Norris's councilman Big Jim Rennie to Mike Vogel's troubled U.S. Special Forces Iraq War vet Barbie, the redemption arcs and relationships that play out under that dome are a big part of what makes the show worth watching. While those characters ended with the show's cancellation, many of the actors who played them are still busy making great television today.