Bad Monkey Review: This Monkey Ain't Half Bad

Vince Vaughn has had a fantastic career. He's especially known for comedies like "Dodgeball," "Old School," and "Wedding Crashers," which work well for his brand of motor-mouth charm. But amongst his comedies, he's taken on more unexpected projects, like "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," "Into the Wild," and the second season of "True Detective." The wonderful "Bad Monkey" is a combination of those two genres; While it's kind of a comedy, it's kind of a drama too. And it's all about a strange case that starts when someone out fishing in the Florida Keys catches not a fish, but an arm with an erect middle finger.

Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, who is currently suspended from the police force for driving his lover Bonnie's (Michelle Monaghan) husband's golf cart off a pier when the husband was in it. But despite the suspension, he's sent with the arm to the Miami police department where his captain hopes to pawn off the appendage. No such luck, but Yancy does meet an amazing woman named Rosa Campesino (Natalie Martinez), the morgue doctor. Despite his partner Rogelio (John Ortiz) telling him to ditch the arm, he can't bring himself to do it, and when a woman named Eve Stripling (Meredith Hagner) comes in looking for her missing husband, it leads directly back to the arm.

At the same time, Neville Stafford (Ronald Peet) is living a simple life in the Bahamas. He is also the owner of the title character, Driggs (Crystal the Monkey), who despite the title's billing isn't too bad of a monkey. But developers have bought his land from his sister, and one day Neville returns home to find it destroyed. One of his friends suggests going to the Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) — someone who makes her living in magic — for a curse, and Neville decides to take his advice.

While these two stories seem like they're disconnected, they come together quickly. Soon, Yancy, Neville, and a lot of other people are wrapped up in this nefarious scenario, including the mysterious developer Christopher (Rob Delaney), his heavy Egg (David St. Louis), and the Dragon Queen's strange grandmother Yaya (L. Scott Caldwell). And for a little extra attitude, the whole thing is narrated by Tom Nowicki, here known as Captain Fitzpatrick, the man who ran the fishing boat that originally found the arm.