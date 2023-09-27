The Rookie Season 6 Cast, Showrunner, And More Details

While "The Rookie" is confirmed to be getting a Season 6, it's not yet clear when it will actually release. The new season was originally slated to be part of ABC's fall line-up for 2023, as is generally par for the course for the show. However, the release of Season 6 has been impacted by both the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and the WGA strike, meaning that production has been delayed indefinitely.

At least one thing is for certain: fans shouldn't hold out hope for "The Rookie" to return in 2023. Like ABC's other delayed scripted shows, the procedural's return has been tentatively moved back to sometime in 2024. As for a specific release date or window within that year, it's still all on the basis of speculation. For now, "The Rookie" Season 6 remains a waiting game.

Outside of the strikes, some fans were concerned that Nathan Fillion's casting in James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe reboot "Superman: Legacy" would interfere with the filming of "The Rookie" Season 6. However, showrunner Alexi Hawley assured fans on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that this is not the case, and the two productions will not be affected by one another.