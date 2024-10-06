Famous Voice Actors You May Not Know Are Dead

They've been a part of movies and TV for about as long as movies and TV have existed, but we often don't know what they look like or even their names. They are voice actors, the ones who finish the job of bringing to life animated characters started by the artists who drew them and the animators who made them move. While there has been a shift over the past 20 years or so toward having existing screen actors also pull double duty as voice actors — to get that star power on the movie poster — dedicated voice actors are still around and remain as important to visual mediums as those who actually appear on camera.

Most voice actors understand that theirs is a largely thankless job. If they are good at what they do, we almost forget that it's not the actual characters speaking — that's the mark of a good voice actor, as is being so good at your job that there are often multiple characters you didn't realize are played by the same actor. Still, many have managed to become legitimately famous just for being voice actors, either because they've been especially prolific, or because they are the voice of a particularly iconic character. Even so, when a voice actor passes away — even one of the more well-known ones — it often doesn't get the same media attention as when a screen actor dies, unfortunately. Let's rectify that.