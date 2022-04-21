The Simpsons Nabs A Massive Shondaland Star To Voice Bart's New Teacher

Entertainment Weekly offers the inside scoop of Bart's new teacher, Ms. Peyton, who will be voiced by none other than "Scandal" star Kerry Washington. Whereas other guest stars have had one-and-done performances in the past, it seems as though Ms. Peyton will stick around for a while. She'll make her debut on the episode "My Octopus and a Teacher" on Fox, and according to co-executive producer Carolyn Omine, "She's really good at figuring out what the kids need, but she can't really figure out what [Bart's] problem is until he finally comes clean."

EW also provided a clip from the episode where Ms. Peyton goes around the classroom to see how the students' art projects are going where they depict themselves. She's able to analyze how they view themselves, which takes a turn once she gets to Bart. Washington spoke to EW about her new role, "Like all the best teachers, she knows that her students have just as much to teach her as she has to teach them. And teaching Bart is a job filled with growth opportunities."

The article goes on to mention how Ms. Peyton will be a different take on the cynical, burnout teachers that have tended to populate Springfield Elementary over the years (Mr. Bergstrom not included). Omine goes on to say, "We thought, 'Let's just make this different, let's make her a good teacher.' Sometimes it's hard to find comedy in people that are good, but then you think about people like Leslie Knope. They're just a bit too much, but they're good at their job." No one could ever replace Ms. Krabappel, but Ms. Peyton sounds like a breath of fresh air everyone at the school desperately needs. Fans will be able to watch her debut episode when it airs on Fox on April 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.