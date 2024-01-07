Actors Who Have Died In 2024 So Far
Acting is one of the few professions that can help an individual touch the cusp of immortality. An actor's celebrated and captivating performance in a prominent film or television series can live on forever, cementing their name in the hearts and minds of countless generations. However, in the end, even our most beloved superheroes, princesses, and maverick cops are only human.
In 2023, the acting world was rocked by many high-profile deaths, especially toward the end of the year. Around mid-December, celebrities and fans alike were extremely disheartened to hear about "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher's passing, and just as the year was about to be over, news broke that "Batman Begins" and "RocknRolla" actor Tom Wilkinson also passed away.
Sadly, 2024 has already begun with several more tragic celebrity deaths. From television veterans to '80s stars, the new year has seen the passing of several prominent actors thus far.
Glynis Johns
On January 4, it was reported that "Mary Poppins" star Glynis Johns passed away at the age of 100 due to natural causes.
Prior to her incredible success with the 1964 classic, where she starred opposite the likes of Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, Johns was nominated for an Oscar in 1960 for her role as Mrs. Firth in "The Sundowners."
Aside from her prominent film and television career, which included roles in projects such as "Batman," "Dear Brigitte," "Cheers," and "Murder, She Wrote," the English actor was a Broadway marvel. In 1973, she won the Tony award for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in "A Little Night Music" and would give immense praise to the songs written by Stephen Sondheim, especially the now famous "Send in the Clowns." "I've had other songs written for me, but nothing like that," she explained to the Associated Press in 1990. "It's the greatest gift I've ever been given in the theater."
Christian Oliver
On January 5, news broke that German actor Christian Oliver, whose real name was Christian Klesper, tragically died in a plane crash the day before, along with his two daughters — Annik and Madita — and a pilot, Robert Sachs. The family was traveling in the Caribbean when their small aircraft crashed into the ocean after experiencing difficulties immediately after takeoff from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia. They were reportedly on their way to Saint Lucia.
Oliver first began his professional acting career in 1994, appearing in over 20 episodes of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." His later prominent film roles included major projects such as 2006's "The Good German" and 2008's "Speed Racer." In recent years, Oliver had appeared in five episodes of Prime Video's "Hunters," portraying a younger version of Al Pacino's Wilhelm Zuchs. Oliver had also created a successful niche for himself in the gaming world, having provided his voice for several big-name franchises such as "Medal of Honor" and "Call of Duty."
The actor is survived by his wife, Jessica Klesper.
David Soul
On January 4, the world lost television great David Soul, who was most known for portraying Kenneth Richard "Hutch" Hutchinson in "Starsky & Hutch." The actor was 80 and is survived by his wife, Hellen Snell. After his passing, she paid a heartfelt tribute. "He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," she said in a public statement. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."
Indeed, Soul was a multi-talented individual. Aside from his acting chops, the actor was well-known for his love for baseball and even received a contract from the Chicago White Sox right after graduating high school. The actor was also a talented singer, serving as the voice behind major hits like "Don't Give Up On Us" and "Silver Lady."
In an exclusive with PEOPLE, Soul's former "Starsky & Hutch" partner, Paul Michael Glaser, spoke from the heart and explained that "David was a brother, a friend, a caring man ... We shall never see his like again."
Cindy Morgan
Reports surfaced on January 6 that "Caddyshack" and "Tron" star Cindy Morgan passed away at 69 years old. According to the the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, the actor passed away due to natural causes.
The actor first entered showbiz by appearing in Irish Spring commercials. Then, soon after her career began, she found herself starring alongside comedy heavyweights like Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield in 1980's "Caddyshack." The film saw Morgan take on the iconic role of Lacey Underall, where she played the niece of Ted Knight's villainous Elihu Smails. Two years later, she starred opposite Jeff Bridges in Steven Lisberger's "Tron," playing the roles of Dr. Lora Baines and Yori. Morgan concluded her '80s run with television appearances in "Falcon Crest," "The Highwayman," "She's the Sheriff," and "Matlock."
Morgan's last official role came in 2022, where she had a voice role in "Face of the Trinity."