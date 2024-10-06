7 Decadent Period Shows To Watch After My Lady Jane

Through a fantastical, supernatural-infused alternate history narrative, "My Lady Jane" reimagines the political and romantic realities of Lady Jane Grey, the woman history would remember as the "Nine Days' Queen" after she ascended to and held the throne for a little more than a week in July 1553. In the historical fantasy reality of "My Lady Jane," that world is one inhabited by animorphs who transform from human to animal form, loads of anachronistic dialogue, and gorgeous costumes and settings everywhere you turn. Like all good historical dramas, the series offers a chance to safely peer into a world where drama, decadence, and dreamy digs rule the day.

For viewers who love their historical escapism with or without the fantasy elements, the end of the canceled-too-soon series could leave them feeling disappointed. Fortunately, the streaming world has plenty of decadent historical dramas like "Medici" and "The Serpent Queen" to fill the void if you know where to look.