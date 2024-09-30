Rebel Moon Part 3: What Is The Fate Of Zack Snyder's Divisive Netflix Epic?
Zack Snyder is one of the most polarizing filmmakers in Hollywood, but whether you love or loathe his work, there's no denying that people react to it. The "Man of Steel" director is known for making action-packed, effects-driven blockbusters that feature lots of slow-motion sequences and bloodletting, which doesn't sit well with some folks. His "Rebel Moon" franchise boasts all of these hallmarks, but it applies them to a space epic about heroes sticking it to the system. However, will "Rebel Moon 3" ever come to fruition and allow the saga to continue?
The first two "Rebel Moon" movies follow a group of underdogs as they fight a totalitarian regime that threatens the galaxy. Basically, "Rebel Moon" is Snyder's take on "Star Wars," and the similarities between both sci-fi franchises are evident. As such, some critics have unfavorably compared Netflix's sci-fi opus to George Lucas' legendary series, but it's clear Snyder has a vision for his story, one that could produce movies for years to come.
Of course, Netflix needs to greenlight "Rebel Moon 3" before that can happen, and the streaming giant has yet to do that. However, the franchise is far from dead, even though some critics probably want it to be. With that in mind, let's look at the reaction to the "Rebel Moon" franchise and find out what Snyder had to say about its future.
How Well Did Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Parts 1 and 2 Do?
While some people aren't kind to Zack Snyder's movies, they typically attract many eyeballs. The "Rebel Moon" franchise is no different, with the first movie gaining 54 million streaming hours within the first three days of its release. The sci-fi epic topped the streamer's global charts for over two weeks – an impressive feat in a day and age where there's so much content available to consume on streaming platforms — and got the saga off to a strong start.
"Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" also shot straight to the top of the Netflix chart upon its release, accumulating over 44 million viewing hours during its first three days online. However, the sequel didn't have the same staying power as its predecessor, as it fell down the chart shortly after its release, suggesting that the public's interest in the franchise has waned since the first film.
The release of the director's cuts didn't rejuvenate the Zack Snyder's sci-fi universe either, as neither movie cracked the top 10 on Netflix. In short, it seems that "Rebel Moon" is losing fans with each new release, but what's the critical reaction to the films been like?
What Have Been the Critical Responses to Rebel Moon So Far?
This franchise didn't launch with a bang, as reactions to "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire" were disastrous from the outset. Reviewers lambasted the movie for being derivative of better sci-fi stories and prioritizing loud action sequences over character development. Some critics also noted that it suffers from the usual problems that befall Zack Snyder movies, so it was never going to win over the director's naysayers. The film boasts a 22% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that most critics aren't fans.
Unfortunately, the sequel didn't fare much better among reviewers. In fact, it marked a significant low point for its director's career. "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" is Snyder's worst movie to date, according to Rotten Tomatoes, with its rating currently sitting at 16%. That's quite an achievement, given that Snyder has never been the most acclaimed filmmaker out there.
That said, the director's cuts were more warmly received, with "Rebel Moon: Part One" and "Rebel: Moon: Part 2" receiving 53% and 67% scores on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. That's quite the leap for both movies compared to their original cuts, but will the positive response to the updated versions be enough to guarantee a sequel?
Will There Be a Rebel Moon Part 3?
Zack Snyder claims that Netflix wants more "Rebel Moon" movies, but the director wants to return to the "Army of the Dead" franchise before then. The good news for fans, though, is that the streaming service seems happy with the viewership figures for the franchise, and Snyder has confirmed that he's working on the third installment.
"We have definitely been working on a Part Three, as far as the story goes," he told Forbes in April 2024. "We definitely know where we're all headed –- we've known that for quite a while, to be honest."
What's more, Snyder believes that the franchise could produce six movies, as Netflix might decide to split the story into multiple parts moving forward. Regardless of how many films there will be, though, it seems that the streaming service wants to finish the story. Hopefully, future "Rebel Moon" flicks will receive more critical acclaim and find a way to bring back viewers who've seemingly lost interest in the sci-fi saga since the first film's release.