Rebel Moon Part 3: What Is The Fate Of Zack Snyder's Divisive Netflix Epic?

Zack Snyder is one of the most polarizing filmmakers in Hollywood, but whether you love or loathe his work, there's no denying that people react to it. The "Man of Steel" director is known for making action-packed, effects-driven blockbusters that feature lots of slow-motion sequences and bloodletting, which doesn't sit well with some folks. His "Rebel Moon" franchise boasts all of these hallmarks, but it applies them to a space epic about heroes sticking it to the system. However, will "Rebel Moon 3" ever come to fruition and allow the saga to continue?

The first two "Rebel Moon" movies follow a group of underdogs as they fight a totalitarian regime that threatens the galaxy. Basically, "Rebel Moon" is Snyder's take on "Star Wars," and the similarities between both sci-fi franchises are evident. As such, some critics have unfavorably compared Netflix's sci-fi opus to George Lucas' legendary series, but it's clear Snyder has a vision for his story, one that could produce movies for years to come.

Of course, Netflix needs to greenlight "Rebel Moon 3" before that can happen, and the streaming giant has yet to do that. However, the franchise is far from dead, even though some critics probably want it to be. With that in mind, let's look at the reaction to the "Rebel Moon" franchise and find out what Snyder had to say about its future.