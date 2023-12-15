Rebel Moon: Part One Review - Zack Snyder's Take On Star Wars Is Fun, But Not Perfect

Luckily, there's none of the uncomfortable leering at the female protagonists here, which only made the attempts to allude to similar acts of violence in "Sucker Punch" disturbing for all the wrong reasons, but lazily using the threat of sexual violence toward a secondary character as a motivator for the protagonist still left me feeling uneasy. Yes, it directly leads to one of the best-staged fight sequences in the whole movie, but I can't help but feel that could have been set up with a far less intimidating threat if it were going to portray a substantial one this emptily. When a male character is nonconsensually sexually propositioned by an alien later on, it does feel like Zack Snyder acknowledging this criticism but coming up with the wrong solution. Making a male character a victim of sexual assault doesn't make its previous uses as a threat toward female characters any less ill-thought-through. It's used as empty shorthand to justify a character's revenge mission, with little afterthought to the victim.

It's the one aspect of "Rebel Moon" that proves jarring. Even the most surreal moments — Corey Stoll as the community's leader is introduced via a monologue encouraging everybody to go have sex to ensure a good harvest season — fit well within this slightly off-kilter take on a recognizable space western. That familiarity is what leads the film to the trait most distinctive of Snyder: how he explores hero worship both within the narrative and as a meta-interrogation of our relationship to such screen archetypes. Following his divisive take on "Watchmen," his DC films (and in particular, his iteration of Superman) mostly operated as examinations of how superheroes are treated as deities within their stories and the complications that arise when treating flawed beings as messiahs. "Rebel Moon" isn't as likely to turn off more casual viewers with its approach, but it does still repeatedly pause to make the audience ponder why they unquestionably react to certain archetypes as heroes.

Charlie Hunnam's Kai, a bounty hunter and pilot in the Han Solo mode — albeit with a dreadful Irish accent, the latest addition to the never-ending list of accents he can't pull off — is treated as a cocky, charismatic figure akin to Harrison Ford's beloved character upon arrival. Snyder seems confused as to how a character so clearly in it for himself could have become a defining screen hero, and so he aims to utilize Kai within his narrative as a corrective to that automatic assumption. "Rebel Moon" weaponizes your familiarity with "Star Wars" and its countless imitators, which proves far more effective at distinguishing this tale than the queasy attempts at grittiness.

It is undeniable that "Rebel Moon" can't be judged entirely on the back of this first part, with the cliffhanger making it all but apparent that this story doesn't work without the whole. What I can say is that "Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire" suggests this saga could be one of Snyder's greater blockbuster achievements to date, with thrilling spectacle and enough ingenious twists on a familiar formula that ensure it never feels derivative. There are missteps along the way, but this is a Snyder movie after all — his big swings never completely hit the mark, but there are few directors who would attempt so many within a movie on this gargantuan scale.

"Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire" has a limited theatrical run on December 15 and lands on Netflix on December 21.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).