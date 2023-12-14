Every Zack Snyder Movie Has The Exact Same Problem

Few directors working today command the polarizing passions that Zack Snyder does. His fans are dedicated — borderline obsessive — to the point that they conjured the most massive and heavily publicized director's cut ever made out of the ether. His detractors are similarly driven, never missing an opportunity to lambast the director's cult-like following or take his movies down a peg.

The longer you stare at the Zack Snyder event horizon, the more bizarre it becomes. His films have been accused of spotlighting fascist imagery and ideals and promoting right-wing political propaganda. And certain subsets of his online superfans haven't helped ease those accusations. But at the same time, in an era when toxic behavior is being increasingly called out in Hollywood, Snyder has rarely been spoken of with anything other than praise by the many creatives who've worked with him.

When "Army of the Dead" actor Chris D'Elia was hit with a slew of sexual misconduct allegations, Snyder excised him from the film entirely and replaced him with a green-screened Tig Notaro. When Ray Fisher was being quietly blacklisted for condemning racist practices within Warner Bros. and DC, Snyder stood by him and continued casting him, returning the actor's "Justice League" character, Cyborg, to a place of honor in the director's cut.

Some may think that any criticism of Snyder is based in his polarizing impact, but for a moment, let's separate the artist from the art. However you feel about the director, all of his movies have the same problem: They can't tell the difference between drama and melodrama.