First Rebel Moon Reactions May Spell Disaster For Zack Snyder's Netflix Movie

Zack Snyder has long been a divisive director. He has a passionate online fanbase that eagerly eats up anything the filmmaker puts out. Critics are often less kind, with some claiming that every Zack Snyder movie has the same problem. And it seems like his latest venture, "Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire," will be no different.

First reactions to what effectively amounts to Snyder's take on Star Wars have begun pouring in on social media. While there are some bright spots, many viewers took the opportunity to dunk on the film. Mark Cassidy of the "Roll Credits" podcast didn't mince words on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "I wish I could say that I loved or even liked #RebelMoon, but after a promising first act, it launches itself off a cliff. Zack Snyder is more concerned with 'cool' action scenes than establishing and ensuring we're invested in his characters."

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture had a similar opinion: "Zack Snyder's clunky execution makes even the most basic drama feel tedious. Derivative sci-fi with unimpressive slow-mo action & dull characters." It appears "Rebel Moon" may not win over any prior Snyder haters, as it seems to indulge in the director's most polarizing tendencies. These reactions also make an inauspicious beginning for what's supposed to be a new franchise, with many "Rebel Moon" spin-offs already planned. Perhaps no one was more critical than Eric Italiano from BroBible, who wrote on X, "#RebelMoon is the first movie I've walked out of in a long, long time" and called out "a stunning dearth of drama, aggressive over-direction, and bad acting throughout."