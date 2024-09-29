7 Movies Similar To Red Notice (But Better)

Many moons before Robert De Niro tickled audiences' funny bones with the likes of "Meet the Parents," "Dirty Grandpa," and "Analyze This," he appeared opposite Charles Grodin in what could be argued is his best movie, "Midnight Run." The Oscar-winning actor plays a down on his luck bounty hunter, Jack Walsh, whose latest haul is on everybody's radar, including the enigmatic Yaphet Kotto as a CIA agent keen to get Grodin to talk. Unfortunately, the only person he won't shut up for is Jack Walsh.

The perfect balance of an imbalanced partnership, the brilliance of "Midnight Run" is that these two aren't a stereotypical mismatch. Grodin isn't necessarily the fast-talking, overly animated chalk to De Niro's deadpan cheese; they're on the same wavelength almost trying to get one over on each other. The winning treat though, is applying peak De Niro in a genre we wouldn't see him so heavily in for years.

Forget Jack Byrnes or any kind of sweary grandpa you might've seen him in, it's his fistophobia-inducing, pastry-loving smart mouth that is the funniest he's ever been, making it understandable why a sequel to "Midnight Run" has been talked about for some time. Admittedly, some of the cast are no longer with us, but seeing De Niro talk back to the CIA and have yelling matches with Joe Pantoliano might make another run worthwhile.