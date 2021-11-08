Comedy Classic Midnight Run Is Finally Getting A Sequel

While two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro has largely been known for his dramatic films like "Raging Bull," "The Godfather, Part II," and "Goodfellas" throughout his career, he occasionally ventures into a different genre to surprise fans. In the past, audiences enjoyed De Niro's lighter side with the "Meet the Parents" movies opposite Ben Stiller, as well as both "Analyze This" and "Analyze That" with Billy Crystal. But perhaps audiences' earliest exposure to De Niro's funnyman abilities is in the 1988 action-comedy "Midnight Run."

In "Midnight Run," De Niro stars as Jack Walsh, an ex-cop forced out of the Chicago Police Department when he refused bribes from local mobster Jimmy Serrano (Dennis Farina). As a result, Walsh makes his living as a bounty hunter. He's given a job by bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) to bring in Serrano's accountant, Jonathan "The Duke" Mardukas (Charles Grodin), who pilfers money from the mobster. But, with another bounty hunter on the case and some smooth-talking from Mardukas, Walsh gets caught up in a wild cross-country chase. Not only are Walsh and Mardukas hunted by the mob, but FBI agent Alonso Mosley (Yaphet Kotto) wants the accountant so he can finally bust Serrano.

"Midnight Run" wasn't a runaway hit at the time of its release. It earned $81.6 million at the worldwide box office against a $30 million budget, per The Numbers, but it has become a cult favorite. In the past, attempts have been made by Universal Pictures to get some traction for a sequel. It's taken a few decades, but it seems a second installment is now in the works.