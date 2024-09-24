Why Transformers One Bombed At The Box Office

In 2014, "Transformers: Age of Extinction" was the No. 1 movie of the year worldwide by a significant margin. With a massive $1.1 billion globally, "Age of Extinction" scored a staggering haul that suggested this franchise could run forever. A decade later, this same saga is now experiencing one of its most crushing financial blows. "Transformers One," despite having a terrific critical reception, only grossed $25 million over opening weekend. That debut put it firmly behind both financial expectations and the third domestic weekend of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice". Among the box office outcomes for September 2024 franchise titles, it's clear why "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" blew everyone away at the box office. It's far murkier why "Transformers One" missed industry projections to gross as much as $40 million over its opening weekend so badly.

Now that "Transformers One" has joined the ranks of sci-fi box office bombs that are actually worth watching, one has to ask, what went wrong here? Why was this the title that led to the broader saga running out of box office steam? There are many reasons why audiences gave "Transformers One" the cold shoulder. Its prequel storyline catered just to die-hard "Transformers" fans, sci-fi animation has always been a tough sell for family audiences, and Chris Hemsworth is not a box office draw. These are just some of the many factors that led to "Transformers One's" box office demise. The days of "Age of Extinction" ruling all over movies globally are a distant memory with these "Transformers One" numbers.