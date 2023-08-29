The Transformers Franchise Took Box Office Dip With Rise Of The Beasts - Is It Dead?

Since the release of its inaugural film in 2007, the "Transformers" movies have experienced quite the rise and fall at the box office. There was strong interest in seeing the initial movie, which earned approximately $708 million at the box office. Over the next several installments, interest only grew, with 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" raking in over $1.1 billion. However, following this release, box office success started to dwindle, and 2023's "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" brought in the lowest total yet for the franchise: a little over $438 million.

With this in mind, fans might be wondering if the dwindling box office returns could mean the end of the franchise. However, at this point, it doesn't seem to. Paramount has greenlit two additional "Transformers" films to complete the trilogy launched by "Rise of the Beasts." These are in addition to "Transformers One," an animated origin story, set for release in September 2024. However, no release dates or plot details for the rest of the trilogy have been announced at the time of this writing, which means the company could pull the plug if it feels the franchise is failing.