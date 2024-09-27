What The Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets Cast Looks Like Today

After the overwhelming success of the first "Harry Potter" movie — "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," which marked the first big-screen adaptation of the popular series of children's books — a sequel was quite literally inevitable, considering that four of the books were already on shelves. As a result, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" assembled the same cast from the first film — along with a few new additions — to tell the story of Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) second year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, during which a monster from the titular "Chamber of Secrets" starts terrorizing students at the wizarding school.

Sadly, a handful of "Harry Potter" actors who appeared in "Chamber of Secrets" have since passed away. Richard Harris, who plays Albus Dumbledore in "Sorcerer's Stone" and "Chamber of Secrets," passed away during the franchise's initial run (he was replaced with Michael Gambon for the third film, "Harry Potter and Prisoner of Azkaban," who plays Dumbledore for all of the remaining films). Alan Rickman, the man behind the villain-turned-hero Severus Snape, passed away in 2016 after all eight films were completed, and Robbie Coltrane, best known as the lovable Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, died in 2022. Aside from these tragic losses, many of the cast members of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" are still working steadily years after the film's release ... so what do they look like today?