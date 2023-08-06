Harry Melling Required A Special Suit For Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Part 1

It's not exactly a great things for actors to do, but sometimes, out of pure necessity, they find themselves in a situation where they have to wear some padding to make themselves appear as if they weigh more than they actually do. Everyone from Emma Thompson to Gwyneth Paltrow to Colin Farrell has done it, and according to an interview with NME, "Harry Potter" actor Harry Melling had to don one too. See, in order to play the famously overweight Dudley Dursley in the first part of the final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," Melling, who lost some weight after the previous installment, "Half-Blood Prince," had to wear a suit to mimic his former physique.

Speaking to NME in early 2023 to promote his Netflix film "The Pale Blue Eye," Melling was asked about his time as the spoiled Muggle bully who serves as a vicious cousin to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), and he seemed... resigned in his answer.

I"It's always going to be there and I accept that," Melling said. "I would just like the conversation to be about what I'm doing now as opposed to something I did when I was 10."

Then, he turned it back on the interviewer: "I guess it's like if you, were asked about an article you wrote when you were 10. How would you feel about that?"