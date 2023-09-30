Thunderbolts Rumors Tease The MCU Debut & Costume Of Marvel Superman: The Sentry

Sometime between Kang building a dynasty and the Avengers having a secret war, the Thunderbolts are set to descend on the MCU in their own movie and cause some trouble in all the right ways. However, rumors indicate that one of their members may end up doing more harm than good for the ragtag team devised by Thunderbolt Ross (Harrison Ford), and he'll be doing so while wielding a very classic look.

The cause for concern is directed at Oscar-nominated star Steven Yeun, who, while not confirmed by Marvel directly, has been linked to the role of The Sentry for some time. The "Nope" star climbed aboard the project in February, and shortly after, the mention of Marvel's Superman-like hero quickly followed. According to serial scooper Can We Get Toast on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yeun's Sentry is set to be part of the team for the first two acts until "something rips away from them." It's here where the film will most likely lean into the darker part of The Sentry's origin, leading the Thunderbolts to pick up the pieces.