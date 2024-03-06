Who Is Marvel's New Sentry? Their Super Powers & Very Different Name Explained

Contains spoilers for "Sentry" #4 (by Jason Loo, Luigi Zagaria, Arthur Hesli, and VC's Joe Caramagna)

Marvel Comics has a new character taking on a similar mantle to Sentry, but with a name and origin that differ from the mighty hero.

Bob Reynolds, the original Sentry, debuted in "Sentry" #1 and was created by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, and Rick Veitch. The Golden Guardian was considered one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, with reality-changing abilities and the power of a million exploding suns. However, with his extraordinary gifts came a considerable curse. Sentry had a dark opposite called the Void, who, when unleashed, tried to consume the world. As a result, the Avengers have mind-wiped Reynolds multiple times, tamping down both his superpowers and his Void alter ego. But, as you would expect, Sentry has continued to emerge and play a part in different superteams.

Most recently, Sentry died at the hands of the King in Black, but even in death, his presence is being felt across the globe. In the just-concluded miniseries, Marvel made a major change to Sentry, splitting the dead hero's powers and infusing them into six random people. Unfortunately, one of the enhanced individuals, Ryan Topper, made it his mission to kill whoever else received one of the impressive abilities, stealing them so he could be the last and most powerful Sentry alive. Thankfully for the Marvel Universe, Mallory Gibbs, a disabled journalist with cerebral palsy, stands in Topper's way — and following his defeat, she has become a new Sentry-like hero named Solarus.