Marvel's First Thunderbolts Trailer Reveals The MCU's Twisted Avengers

The official trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thunderbolts*" has finally arrived online, promising organized chaos from a team trying to play Avengers. In our first glance at the lineup that initially had Marvel fans scratching their heads, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) leads an ensemble of off-the-record underdogs. Yelena is still struggling in a world without her sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), but thankfully, distraction arrives in these other misfits that are being dragged along for the ride — including her dear old dad, Red Guardian (David Harbor).

Joining the scene-stealing father-daughter dynamic are some rough-around-the-edges heroes and former villains you might be familiar with. Besides Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) planting his vibranium fist in the middle of things, John Walker, aka U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), is picking up his own shield to hold the line, alongside Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who is much more together than when we saw her in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." There's also the cool-looking Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), who had last been taken under the watch of the remaining Widows. But just what kind of threat would bring all these would-be world-savers together? Well, strap in, because this low-level gang might be facing off with one of the most powerful beings in the universe (yep, another) — even if he is named Bob (Lewis Pullman, who replaced Steven Yeun after he left the project).