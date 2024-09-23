Marvel's First Thunderbolts Trailer Reveals The MCU's Twisted Avengers
The official trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Thunderbolts*" has finally arrived online, promising organized chaos from a team trying to play Avengers. In our first glance at the lineup that initially had Marvel fans scratching their heads, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) leads an ensemble of off-the-record underdogs. Yelena is still struggling in a world without her sister Natasha (Scarlett Johansson), but thankfully, distraction arrives in these other misfits that are being dragged along for the ride — including her dear old dad, Red Guardian (David Harbor).
Joining the scene-stealing father-daughter dynamic are some rough-around-the-edges heroes and former villains you might be familiar with. Besides Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) planting his vibranium fist in the middle of things, John Walker, aka U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), is picking up his own shield to hold the line, alongside Ava Starr, aka Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), who is much more together than when we saw her in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." There's also the cool-looking Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), who had last been taken under the watch of the remaining Widows. But just what kind of threat would bring all these would-be world-savers together? Well, strap in, because this low-level gang might be facing off with one of the most powerful beings in the universe (yep, another) — even if he is named Bob (Lewis Pullman, who replaced Steven Yeun after he left the project).
The Thunderbolts trailer gives our first look at The Sentry
He might look like a timid soul, but underneath the mild-mannered Bob Reynolds is the incredible power of a million exploding suns known as the Sentry. Rumored to be the target of the Thunderbolts in the new film, the Sentry debuted in 2000 as a forgotten hero that had erased himself from existence to the point that even those he fought alongside failed to recall him. The drastic action is due to learning that the Sentry is one half of a powerful being known as the Void, which is more of an entity than the desolate wasteland from "Deadpool & Wolverine."
While there's no confirmation on whether we'll get a glimpse into Bob's Void (yes, we know that sounds like something from "The Boys"), the other big mystery is actually in the smallest "Thunderbolts*" detail — that mysterious asterisk. According to Kevin Feige (via Screen Rant), "That is the official title of 'Thunderbolts,' and we won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out." Might the reason for this be that the title is, in fact, a footnote in what's planned for this team, and the scheme we've yet to see established in "Captain America: Brave New World" is to turn this squad into the New Avengers? All these questions will undoubtedly be answered next year when the "Thunderbolts*" arrive on May 2, 2025.