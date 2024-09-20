Small Details You Might've Missed In Transformers One

Contains spoilers for "Transformers One"

"Transformers One" feels like the movie that fans of the franchise have been waiting a long time for. It's the first theatrically-released animated "Transformers" movie since 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie," and it's a complete return to form. There are no humans or Earth politics to get in the way of the epic tale of how Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) went from best buds to mortal enemies.

The two mighty Transformers — who begin as Orion Pax and D-16, respectively — stumble upon a secret that could allow them to locate the missing Matrix of Leadership, thereby restoring the flow of Energon so that they and others like them don't have to mine for it. Along the way, they realize Sentinel Prime (Jon Hamm) has manipulated the masses and that he's responsible for the deaths of the rest of the Primes. While Orion wants everyone to have transformation cogs and choose their destinies, D-16 is out for revenge.

The ending of "Transformers One" sets up massive implications for the future of the franchise, as the newly dubbed Optimus Prime and Megatron prepare for war. However, before the film reaches its climax, there are numerous hidden details, Easter eggs, subtle nods, and clever references that you might have missed upon first watch.