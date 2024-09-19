The Ending Of Transformers One Explained

Contains spoilers for "Transformers One"

One can't deny how massive Michael Bay's "Transformers" franchise became over the years, but even diehard fans would probably agree that every live-action "Transformers" movie has the same problem — there's too much focus on the human characters, turning the Transformers into side characters in their own stories. The series has the potential to be a giant science fiction epic, rather than standard action fare that happens to have some aliens that can turn into Ferraris. That's what makes "Transformers One" such a breath of fresh air.

It's the first theatrically-released animated film in the franchise since 1986's "The Transformers: The Movie." Instead of merely giving audiences brief flashbacks to the Transformers' homeworld of Cybertron, the entire story is set there. We get to see where these larger-than-life figures started, with Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) actually being friends earlier in their lives, back when they were known respectively as Orion Pax and D-16.

A sense of tragic dramatic irony permeates "Transformers One," since we have an idea of where these characters have to end up — as best friends destined to become bitter enemies. It's the kind of epic storytelling some have wanted out of a "Transformers" movie for years. If you have any questions by the time the final scene plays, here's everything to know.