A G.I. Joe And Transformers Crossover Could Give Us... Human Autobots?

Contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

When the credits rolled out for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," we were left with a cliffhanger that die-hard Hasbro fans relished in. Setting up the biggest crossover by colliding with the world of "G.I. Joe," it was confirmed that Noah (Anthony Ramos) would have more than just Decepticons to deal with, but the cruel terrorist group C.O.B.R.A. as well.

But just what does a "Transformers" and "G.I. Joe" crossover look like, and what potential dangers could appear for either side in the war that would all spark from it? If director Steven Caple Jr. is as much of a fan as he says he is, it could see him taking notes from one of the rare occasions where the robots in disguise and the Real American Heroes crossed over in animation. This was an event so massive that it changed the very nature of the Transformers as we know them and into humans hiding in plain sight. With that in mind, could it be possible that the same could happen when Noah is reunited with the Autobots? If so, we know the ideal candidate for the transformation, and he's one of the newest heroes to have joined the fight — at this point in time, at least.