Transformers: The 5 Most Powerful Decepticons, Ranked

Cybertronian children can be anything they want when they grow up, as long as that's an Autobot or Decepticon. And if they end up picking the latter, they're going to turn out evil. Sorry, Transformer moms and dads, we don't make the rules. On the bright side, that purple badge also conveys a certain level of raw destructive power, if that's your thing.

Over the decades since the "Transformers" franchise first began, an army of Decepticons has come and gone. Such is the way of things when you constantly need new toys for the next holiday season. Through every "Transformers" movie, comic, cartoon, and video game, some of these characters have risen above the rest, proving themselves to be among the most fearsome Cybertronians ever conceived.

Because of how many different "Transformers" stories there are, though, it can be hard to definitively rank one character's power level over another's. There are so many versions of every Decepticon that most of them have had moments in the spotlight at one time or another. In an effort to rank the most powerful Transformers who've fought for the Decepticons, we're taking the whole history of the franchise into account — biggest wins, most impressive abilities, and overall legacy.

Some honorable mentions go to the likes of Starscream, Soundwave, and Predaking, all of whom could have an argument to be included here. After some tense deliberation, though, these are the five (well, six, oops) Decepticons who stand tall over their brethren.