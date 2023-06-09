Every Transformers Movie Has The Exact Same Problem

For better or worse, the "Transformers" movies have been a Hollywood staple for a decade and a half. Michael Bay's 2007 film predates the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the beginning of Disney's "Star Wars" reign, and even "The Dark Knight," making the series one of the longest-running blockbuster franchises of the modern era. And yet, taken in total, it's still not very good, is it?

Sure, you'll find defenders of the original movie and some champions of the 2018 "Bumblebee" spin-off. And hey, there are some genuinely fun and sweet moments in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." But for the better part of 15 years, "Transformers" has been synonymous with Hollywood mediocrity. Be it the cringeworthy (and frequently racist) humor of Bay's films or the over-lush CGI effects, most everybody has a bone to pick with some aspect of the franchise.

Again, there have been high points. And if you have some fun watching the "Transformers" movies, then more power to you. But even the best entries in the series are plagued by a fundamental misunderstanding of the source material: a belief that these movies are about the human characters at their core, not the giant robots everyone actually came to see.

Bay may no longer be sitting in the director's chair, but even in "Rise of the Beasts," his punch-drunk fingerprints can be felt. Every "Transformers" movie has the exact same problem. They think they're regular action-adventure movies with a giant robot paint job, rather than the zany sci-fi epics they should have been from the start.