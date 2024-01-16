Why Scream Queens Failed According To Co-Creator Brad Falchuk

Despite having a passionate fanbase, some shows just fizzle out. It happened to "Firefly," "Twin Peaks," and "Deadwood," just to name a few. A more recent series to join these ranks is the horror-comedy "Scream Queens," which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan. The show — which aired from 2015 to 2016 for two seasons — followed a series of murders on a college campus and at a hospital, with the results being sometimes gruesome and often very funny. But why didn't the show work when so many other efforts from the trio were able to bear fruit?

"Scream Queens" co-creator Falchuk opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the show's untimely demise and explained why he thought the series ultimately didn't work out. "We were hitting on narcissism — that's what the show is about — and, a few years later, people would've recognized it a little bit more," the writer-producer explained. "It was hard because viewers were like, 'Why are these people all so terrible?' They were all terrible! That's what we were trying to say."

It's easy to see where Falchuk is coming from here. After all, in our current small-screen atmosphere, some of the most popular shows on television, like HBO's "Succession" and Netflix's "The Fall of the House of Usher," are almost exclusively populated with awful but very entertaining characters.