Jennette McCurdy's Tragic True Life Story

While many actors and actresses dream of stardom from a very young age, begging their parents to take them to auditions, this was not the case for Jennette McCurdy. As a child, she was extremely shy and had no interest in appearing on a TV screen, but she embarked down this unwanted career path because of her mother, Debra McCurdy. "My mom had always dreamt of being a famous actor and she became obsessed with making me a star," Jennette told People.

Despite her shyness, 6-year-old Jennette allowed her mother to take her to audition after audition, all in an effort to ease the profound tension in the household. According to Jennette, Debra was emotionally erratic, often experiencing violent outbursts and physically fighting with her husband, Mark McCurdy. Therefore, when Jennette's success in the industry began to blossom and Debra had something to distract her from such incidents, Jennette didn't hesitate to stick with it ... even if it meant having her hair bleached and teeth whitened by her mom at only 10 years old. "I felt like my job was to keep the peace," she said. "And I wanted to make my mom happy."

Debra was certainly happy when her daughter began bringing home some cash for her work. In her memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died," Jennette revealed that her mom would dip into the earnings for both a salary (she served as Jennette's representative) and funding for unspecified essentials.