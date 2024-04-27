The Huge Comedy Flop That Had Ben Stiller Freaking Out

These days, the entertainment industry loves to look back at popular intellectual properties and try to concoct prequels, sequels, or a secret third thing that can keep mining those IPs for as long as possible. Apparently, Ben Stiller didn't realize that making a sequel to the idiosyncratic, so-clever-it's-dumb 2001 comedy "Zoolander" might not be able to recapture lightning in a bottle.

"I thought everybody wanted this," Stiller told David Duchovny on the latter's upcoming podcast Fail Better (via People) of "Zoolander 2," his doomed sequel to the original, which was released in 2016. "And then it's like, 'Wow, I must have really f***ed this up. Everybody didn't go to it. And it's gotten these horrible reviews."

Stiller's not wrong; hardly anybody went to see "Zoolander 2." According to a story about Stiller and Duchovny's interview in Variety, the movie grossed roughly $29 million against a budget of $50 million, officially making it a box office bomb. He's also correct about the reviews, which were largely negative and criticized the movie for its weak script and lack of originality. Stiller, for his part, was left with self-doubt and constant questions, and it changed him as both an actor and director (he helmed the sequel as well as the original).

"It really freaked me out because I was like, 'I didn't know was that bad?' ” Stiller said. "What scared me the most on that one was l'm losing what I think what's funny, the questioning yourself ... on 'Zoolander 2,' it was definitely blindsiding to me. And it definitely affected me for a long time."