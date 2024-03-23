Why Mark Wahlberg & Martin Scorsese Fought On The Departed
Mark Wahlberg's pitch to make a sequel to "The Departed" suggests he was happy to be involved with the movie. However, the former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rapper didn't have the most pleasant experience on the set, as he fought with director Martin Scorsese over financial matters, hair extensions, and other disagreements.
"I was a little p***ed about a couple things, but look, it all worked out in the end," he said on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused." "Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid ... I had another movie after, so I just finished 'Four Brothers,' and I was going into 'Invincible' after, and I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair."
Wahlberg recalled going off to shoot "Invincible," which required him to get hair extensions. He briefly returned to "The Departed" afterward, only to be told to take them out. The rapper-turned-actor wasn't happy about this edict, as applying his extensions took eight hours. That wasn't the end of Wahlberg's beef with Scorsese either, as he's also gone on record about disagreeing with the legendary director's methodology.
Mark Wahlberg disagreed with Martin Scorsese's creative process
While Mark Wahlberg isn't the type of actor to fistfight on a movie set, he has no problem speaking his mind. During a conversation with The Telegraph, the "Four Brothers" star recalled getting into a dispute with Martin Scorsese over the veteran director's filmmaking process. However, he believes the Oscar-winning helmsman was testing him.
"There was one scene at the end where I come back and shoot Matt Damon. I asked Marty, 'Why can't we do it right now because the set's there.' And he's like, 'Oh, I'm not creatively there yet.'" Wahlberg added that Scorsese had his assistant deal with his complaints about this scene, who reiterated the director's words and praised the actor's performance.
Wahlberg also claimed that Scorsese didn't like him being amped up at 7 a.m., noting that the Hollywood icon needed quiet time before he was ready to start work. That being said, despite their differences on the set, there isn't any bad blood between the pair. Wahlberg is grateful for the experience, as "The Departed" opened more opportunities for him as an actor, and he's had quite an impressive career since then.
