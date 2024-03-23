Why Mark Wahlberg & Martin Scorsese Fought On The Departed

Mark Wahlberg's pitch to make a sequel to "The Departed" suggests he was happy to be involved with the movie. However, the former Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch rapper didn't have the most pleasant experience on the set, as he fought with director Martin Scorsese over financial matters, hair extensions, and other disagreements.

"I was a little p***ed about a couple things, but look, it all worked out in the end," he said on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused." "Originally, I was supposed to play another part. Originally, I was supposed to get paid ... I had another movie after, so I just finished 'Four Brothers,' and I was going into 'Invincible' after, and I was trying to grow my hair out, which is why I had that weird hair."

Wahlberg recalled going off to shoot "Invincible," which required him to get hair extensions. He briefly returned to "The Departed" afterward, only to be told to take them out. The rapper-turned-actor wasn't happy about this edict, as applying his extensions took eight hours. That wasn't the end of Wahlberg's beef with Scorsese either, as he's also gone on record about disagreeing with the legendary director's methodology.