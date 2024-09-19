Hidden Action Gems You Can Watch On Max Right Now

After hours of scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, or any other streamer hoping for your attention (and subscription dollars) these days, the time it takes to choose a movie from the overwhelming amount of titles often leaves one with little time left in the day to watch whatever it is they ultimately land on. But if there's one thing streaming is good for, it's connecting audiences with a good old-fashioned action flick.

An unfunny comedy can be cringe-inducing; a terrible horror movie can be dreadfully boring. Action movies, on the other hand, can withstand numerous flaws in their story, so long as they deliver on the high-octane thrills viewers expect. After all, there's little that can't be forgiven if offered alongside stylish fight scenes, high-speed chases, or violent spectacle, depending on the viewer, of course.

Fortunately for our readers, we're here to help trim down your scrolling by sharing some of the best action movies we found hidden in the Max library. From an animated sci-fi/dark fantasy epic, to a forgotten video game adaptation, to a revenge movie starring a cat, these movies will take you on adventures you may have never even expected.