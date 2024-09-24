Upcoming Animated Sequels You May Not Know Were In The Works

The "Toy Story" franchise is the gift that keeps on giving for Disney and Pixar. The first film was a smash hit, helping to make Pixar one of the leading animation studios, and the sequels have all gone down just as well. After "Toy Story 3," it seemed like the toys' time was at an end, but then "Toy Story 4" came out of nowhere and blew everyone away, reminding viewers that Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang remain some of the best characters in the Mouse House roster. But how can they stay relevant in this day and age? The answer to that is simple: "Toy Story 5" is going to bring the crew into the digital age.

"Let's be real, toys have some serious competition these days with phones, tablets and technology everywhere," co-director Andrew Stanton said at the D23 convention in 2024. "This time around, it's toy meets tech." A teaser image for the upcoming sequel shows the toy gang looking forlorn at the foot of a child's bed as the child in question sits under a blanket, eyes glued to a tablet. It's a clever way to continue the successful series, and there's every chance that "Toy Story 5" will smash the box office when it arrives on June 19, 2026. Additionally, it's been confirmed that Woody and the gang will also have to deal with a 50-strong army of malfunctioning Buzz Lightyear action figures in this latest installment, which should make for some hilarious scenes.