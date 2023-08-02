How TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sets Up A Sequel And A Series

Contains spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is back on the big screen with some of the best reviews in the franchise's history. A stunning blend of animation, humor, and voice acting talents take the movie to the next level, so it's no wonder Paramount announced a sequel (and a Paramount+ series) before "Mutant Mayhem" was even in theaters. The studio's clearly confident this will be a hit, and the movie lays out plenty of plotlines for a show and movie to follow up on.

For starters, the film ends with the turtles earning the respect of humans, and they're allowed to go to the surface and attend high school. This alone sets up plenty of potential fun storylines for a show to depict, like the turtles dealing with everyday trials and tribulations teenagers face. On top of that, the other mutants became allies with the turtles and now live in the sewer with them. They've become one big happy family, which a series would be great at exploring. Some of the mutants, like Leatherhead (Rose Byrne) and Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress), didn't exactly get a ton to do in the film, but a show could flesh them out even further with perhaps entire episodes dedicated to them.

A spin-off could even adapt the "Mighty Mutanimals" storyline from the comics. This was a group of mutants in the "TMNT" universe that consisted of many members over the years, including Leatherhead, Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou), and Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd). "Mutant Mayhem" sets up uncharted territory for the franchise with many exciting possibilities, and that's not even getting into the potential for future villains.