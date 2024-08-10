The Frozen 3 First Look Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

As they say, a picture's worth a thousand words, and fans have been quick to read into this concept art to try to determine what "Frozen III" will actually be about. Many have zeroed in on both the city in the sky and the dark, intimidating figure in the bottom right corner as evidence that the film will lean into Norse mythology for inspiration. "Oh my god it's loki," said @swifferstruggle on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to what may be hinted as the villain of the piece. This was a common take, with @sunsolveig writing further, "Since Frozen is based off of Norwegian culture and folklore my bet is that this movie is gonna be about Norse mythology because of the shadow on the bottom right looking kinda Viking-ish/Loki-ish."

At the same time, others focused more intently on the city in the sky, making the argument that it represents Valhalla, the famed afterlife of Viking warriors. "Frozen 3 is going to be amazing and I can prove it!" @daeshyr wrote excitedly, breaking down elements of the concept art on X. "In the background of the released concept art, we have VALHALLA with 2 Vikings silhouettes and another large one in the river. I'm sure they'll delve deeper into the Norse mythology of this universe and it'll be amazing!"

We'll have to wait a few more years before we can see the finished product, but these fans seem to be on the right track. Will Elsa and Anna cross paths with the Norse trickster god? Only time will tell.