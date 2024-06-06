Miley Cyrus Will Return To Acting On One Condition - And It's Big

Miley Cyrus is a newly-minted Grammy winner and one of the most in-demand stars in the music industry ... so would she ever act in a film or television series again? Maybe, but as she told W Magazine in a feature, there's a big and very specific caveat.

Speaking with interviewer Alex Hawgood, Cyrus, whose 2023 song "Flowers" has become her biggest hit in recent memory, discussed covering songs like "Psycho Killer" (the classic track by Talking Heads, sung by Cyrus' friend David Byrne). When Hawgood pointed out that covering a song is sort of like adopting a new persona or "musical alter ego," Cyrus responded by saying that she definitely has considered acting again, but it's complicated.

"So, I would like to act again," Cyrus told Hawgood before qualifying her answer. "But the role would really need to be right, since it's kind of hard for people to see past me and buy into a character. The character would either need to be an extension of myself, or someone—or something—with a personality that can conquer my own. I would need a character that is bigger than me." Cyrus makes a good point; her public persona is bombastic and huge in a fantastic way (much like her godmother Dolly Parton, who's mentioned frequently in the profile), but let's not forget that Cyrus became famous thanks to her role as a pop star in disguise.