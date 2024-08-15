Miley Cyrus' Tragic True-Life Story

Miley Cyrus made history in 2024 as the youngest celebrity to be named a Disney Legend, accepting the award at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. While sharing the stage with the likes of Harrison Ford, Angela Bassett, and James Cameron, the Grammy-winning pop star fought back tears as she accepted the honor and paid tribute to her years as a Disney star on "Hannah Montana," saying (via CNN), "This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Sadly, the road to becoming a Disney Legend wasn't easy. As her career morphed from child star to tabloid fodder to pop icon, Cyrus faced the whole gamut of difficulties life has to offer. There have been controversies that shook the zeitgeist, romances that captured the public's attention, and a whole lot of growing up and learning lessons in front of the entire world.

On the other hand, Cyrus has also dealt with struggles that the public hasn't always been aware of, including issues with her own health as well as moments of loss and grief. While Cyrus is still quite young as far as Disney Legends go, when you look back at the Disney star's tragic true life story, you realize just how overdue her year of success has been.