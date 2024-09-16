Hidden Action Gems You Can Watch On Peacock Right Now
Action movies never seem to go out of fashion in Hollywood. From the swashbuckling adventure movies of the 1920s to the explosion-heavy spectacles we're used to these days, the history of action films is nearly as old as the medium itself. While in theory they're best enjoyed on the big screen, there's something to be said for dimming the lights at home and watching a good action flick from the comfort of your living room. And, if you're a Peacock subscriber, then you've got plenty of great action movies to choose from.
Since Peacock has a bunch of films from Universal Studios, all the brands under that umbrella tend to be there, such as the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Those tend to be at the very top of the list under the "Action" section, but if you're willing to scroll down a bit further, you'll find some lesser-known action films that are definitely worth your time. As is the case with any streaming service, Peacock changes its offerings every so often, so the exact action movies available will change over time. However, if you need something to watch right at this moment, consider these hidden action gems that are currently on Peacock.
Polite Society (2023)
The critically acclaimed British film "Polite Society" isn't just one of the funniest movies of 2023, it also boasts some of the best action scenes put to film in recent years. Rather than opting for world-ending stakes and death-defying stunts, "Polite Society" keeps things grounded, focusing on wannabe stunt performer Ria Khan (Priya Kansara). She makes her own martial arts films with the help of her sister Lena (Ritu Arya), but she's no longer available to help when she gets engaged. At first, Ria just wants her sister back, but she soon realizes that there's something sinister about the family Lena is about to marry into.
The fight scenes in "Polite Society" hit hard (no pun intended) because of the underlying emotions behind them. Plus, the use of practical effects really help everything feel that bit more real. And, what's great is that it's usually Kansara in those gritty fight scenes. Speaking to the Golden Globes website, Kansara revealed that her stunt team encouraged her to do what she could. "What you see in the movie, it's 90% the real me," she said. "I was like, 'Step aside Tom Cruise, we're doing this!'"
"Polite Society" utilizes sensibilities from Bollywood, British comedies, and social satires to create something wholly unique. However, the main inspiration comes from writer-director Nida Manzoor's love of action movies — and the fact that she wanted to see herself in them. "We don't usually see Muslim women playing music and being funny, and we certainly don't see South Asian teenage girls leading action movies," the British Pakistani filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly.
Baby Assassins (2021)
The international market has plenty of great movies that film fans in the United States would likely get a kick out of, and a good example of this is 2021's "Baby Assassins," an action-comedy out of Japan. The movie begins with two teenage assassins — Mahiro (Saori Izawa) and Chisato (Akari Takaishi) — being told by their employer that they have to blend into regular society, which means becoming roommates and trying to get regular jobs. Plenty of comedy is drawn from the two simply trying to get along while living together, but they're once more drawn into a violent world after crossing paths with a Yakuza boss. That's when the action really kicks into high gear.
The action scenes may be few and far between compared to some of the other entries on this list, but when they do happen, they make a huge impact. Reviewers largely adored the film, with The Skinny stating, "The lead pair are so charming that the film would work as an 'Office Space'-esque slacker comedy even if all they did was hang out in their apartment together. Any time they do get off the couch, though, it accelerates into an absolutely exhilarating action flick."
If you end up watching and enjoying "Baby Assassins" on Peacock, you'll be pleased to learn that a sequel came out not too long after the first film. It also received overwhelmingly positive reviews, but for the time being, it's not available on Peacock. You'll have to rent or buy it from Amazon Prime Video or a similar service to see what shenanigans Mahiro and Chisato get involved in next.
Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)
Tony Jaa has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting martial arts actors in the world. After starring in many films in his native Thailand, Jaa transitioned to Western productions, making his Hollywood debut in "Furious 7." He's a household name today, but that's arguably only the case because of his breakout role in what many people view as one of the best action movies of the 21st century — "Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior."
Jaa plays Ting, a talented practitioner of Muay Thai, a fighting style known for its aggressive punches and kicks as well as elbow and knee strikes. After a precious Buddha statue is stolen from his remote village in Thailand's picturesque north, Ting vows to get it back. His journey south leads him to Bangkok, where he dives headfirst into the capital's underworld. He gets into plenty of memorable fights as he hunts down the thieves who took the statue, and some of them might make you wince — if you thought "Mortal Kombat" was a gory action film, you've seen nothing yet."
To say that "Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior" made waves around the world would be an understatement. Jaa was quickly dubbed the new Jackie Chan and/or Jet Li in reviews, with critics praising the film's gritty action scenes. "An effective martial arts film destined to leave mouths agape," said The Hollywood Reporter in its write-up, while The New York Times wrote, "Fans of action movies will find much to appreciate in this symphony of flying limbs, breaking bones and elaborately staged chases and confrontations."
Monkey Man (2024)
"Monkey Man" was originally supposed to go straight to Netflix, but Jordan Peele knew there was something special about it and brought the film to Universal under his Monkeypaw Productions banner. Before it was available on streaming, it received a proper theatrical release, which it fully deserved — truth be told, the fight scenes are even more impressive on a giant screen. That time has passed, however, so your next best option is to sit back and enjoy it on Peacock.
Dev Patel directed and produced "Monkey Man," in which he plays Kid, an underground fighter trying to get revenge on the man who murdered his mother when he was a child. Kid fighting his way through India's rich and powerful is entertaining enough, but "Monkey Man" has plenty more it wants to tell audiences. There's a real emphasis on examining how those in power persecute those without it, which Kid experienced first-hand when he was younger. Fortunately, he has the opportunity to help those in the present by protecting people in a hijra (transgender) community.
"Monkey Man" is a movie with more on its mind than simply having characters throwing punches, but it still delivers when it comes to action. This is a "monumentally entertaining and bare-knuckled revenge flick," said the Chicago Sun-Times, and The Atlantic called it "A stylish thriller that's also a cathartic unleashing of Patel as a performer and storyteller." What's especially impressive is that the leading man does most of his own stunts. This came at a cost – Patel suffered an injury during filming that made his hand look "like an elephant's foot."
The Protégé (2021)
Maggie Q has been kicking butt for over two decades in the entertainment industry. With roles in movies like "Mission: Impossible III" and "Live Free or Die Hard," as well as the titular role in The CW's "Nikita," Q has always impressed, and the same can be said for her lead role in 2021's "The Protégé." She plays Anna Dutton, who's been a contract killer ever since she was a child after being recruited by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson). When tragedy strikes, Anna goes on the warpath to get vengeance, and that puts her on a collision course with the shady Michael Rembrandt (Michael Keaton).
"The Protégé" didn't exactly make waves, grossing a little over $8 million worldwide. Part of this can be attributed to the fact it came out in the fall of 2021. Movie theaters were open at that point following COVID-19 shutdowns, but it's understandable that people were hesitant to check out new films too often. There's also the fact that Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" came out a couple of weeks after "The Protégé," so a lot of people likely waited for that.
Those who did see "The Protégé" largely enjoyed it, as the film holds a 63% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82% score from audiences. Among the major outlets to review the picture positively was The Washington Post, which wrote: "The film is polished and watchable, with a satisfying third-act twist that nicely upends much of what has come before it." If you're craving a pulpy action flick with an assassination plot, you would do well to give "The Protégé" a shot on Peacock.
The Stunt Man (1980)
While 2024's "The Fall Guy" bombed at the box office, one good thing to come out of it was that it shone a light on the amazing work that stunt performers do. Those wanting to see more of these artists getting their due in front of the camera (albeit with more psychological terror than comedic gags) would do well to check out 1980's "The Stunt Man" on Peacock. This dark action film sees Cameron (Steve Railsback) on the run for attempted murder when he gets recruited to be a stuntman in a war movie directed by Eli Cross (Peter O'Toole). It soon becomes clear Eli will do anything to make his film as realistic as possible, and Cameron experiences difficulty discerning what's real and fake.
"The Stunt Man" was critically acclaimed when it came out, earning three Academy Award nominations, including nods for O'Toole in the best actor category and Richard Rush for best director. The Associated Press' review of the film called it "a brilliant feat of cinematic legerdemain, creating an illusory world in which nothing is what it seems." What's great is that, while there are plenty of action elements in "The Stunt Man," it has a little something for everyone, blending together the best qualities of dramas, satires, and thrillers. It hits just as hard all these years later, so now's a great time to check it out on Peacock.
Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)
1976's "Assault on Precinct 13" is one of the earliest films John Carpenter directed and remains a standout in his filmography. The siege thriller sees Lt. Ethan Bishop (Austin Stoker) oversee an unused LAPD station with minimal staff and some prisoners who are at the location momentarily. The precinct becomes overrun by a gang wanting revenge after cops killed some of their members from earlier in the film, leading to a violent standoff.
Carpenter is well-known for his contributions to both horror and action, with some of his films becoming outright classics, including "Halloween," "The Thing," and "They Live." Anyone who considers themselves a fan of Carpenter absolutely has to give "Assault on Precinct 13" a shot, because it sees him really honing in on the things that would become hallmarks in his later work. For example, "Assault on Precinct 13" focuses on crumbling infrastructure and the breakdown of societal norms, which would be showcased on a much larger scale in 1981's "Escape From New York."
"Assault on Precinct 13" may be nearly 50 years old at this point, but it's still plenty shocking to this day. In fact, the themes that Carpenter explores here are as relevant as they were back in the 1970s. In a glowing review of the film, Slant magazine said: "There's no mistaking the modern racial and sexual politics encoded in the distinctly western elements of Carpenter's lean, mean, genre-defying masterpiece."
Raging Fire (2021)
It takes some serious skill to upstage John Wick (Keanu Reeves) in his own movie, but one could argue that's precisely what Donnie Yen did as Caine in "John Wick: Chapter 4." In fact, Lionsgate has announced a Caine spinoff movie set in that universe, such was his impact. While fans wait to see that film come to fruition, they can tide themselves over with 2021's "Raging Fire," a Hong Kong action thriller that shows how no one else is quite doing it like Yen right now.
Yen stars as Cheung Sung-bong, a hard-boiled cop tasked with bringing down former protégé Yau Kong-ngo (Nicholas Tse), who has since turned to a life of crime. What follows is an intriguing game of cat-and-mouse, as Cheung runs the gamut of local criminals to find Yau. The two may be separated throughout much of the runtime, but the tension and Yen's amazing fight moves keep viewers heavily invested.
Donnie Yen discussed "Raging Fire" during an exclusive interview with Looper, revealing how he kept the action exciting throughout the fight sequences, particularly one where he battles a bunch of bad guys simultaneously. "For that scene, taking on a dozen thugs, you got to find ways, like with a prop here, with a mace here, and falling down and chasing my fellow actor, Ben Lim, going down the sewage," he explained. "Constantly giving me obstacles, I'm constantly getting beat up."
Bad City (2022)
After serving as the action director on "Baby Assassins," Kensuke Sonomura stepped into the director's chair for "Bad City." It's a surprisingly complex cops-versus-criminals movie where Makoto Torada (Hitoshi Ozawa), a police captain who was jailed for murder, gets released in secrecy so that he can lead a task force to bring down a corrupt businessman called Gojō Wataru (Lily Franky), who is seeking to expand his powers by running for mayor.
"Bad City" isn't a movie to watch for subtle dialogue; it's all about the action. As The Guardian noted in its review, "All the nuance is in the grace of the fight scenes, as lovingly choreographed as a production of 'Swan Lake.'" A big part of why the action sequences hit as hard as they do comes down to Ozawa: The Japanese cinema legend did many of his own stunts in the film, despite being around 60 years old at the time of filming.
Ozawa has been in the industry a long time, and he reflected to Nippon about how action movies, in particular, have changed over the decades. "In the old days, a choreographer would set up the fight scenes, and the director or the cameraman handled the camera blocking," he stated. "These days, an action film director handles everything." "Bad City" was largely a passion project for Ozawa, who also produced the film and wrote the screenplay. Hopefully, he's not done with the genre just yet.
Stander (2003)
When most people think of a Thomas Jane action movie, their first thoughts probably turn to 2004's "The Punisher." However, a year before that film came out, Jane appeared in the titular role for an action-packed biographical film called "Stander." André Stander was a rising force in a South African police department who had a crisis of faith after shooting a protester fighting against the apartheid state. Stander then went on a serial bank robbing spree, coming into conflict with those he worked with and even investigating his own crime scene at one stage.
It feels like a larger than life story, but truth can often be stranger than fiction. Director Bronwen Hughes spoke with SFGate about chatting with a member of Stander's gang to get the details just right: "He told me that they always intended to be invisible. Go in. Go out. Sometimes even the bank's guards would be holding the door for them as if to say, 'Thank you very much gentlemen. Have a nice day.'"
"Stander" is far more grounded than most modern action movies, and that (along with the fact that it actually happened) is what made it appeal to critics at the time. "This true story is an unsettling character study of a man self-destructively addicted to flouting authority," said The New York Times, while the Los Angeles Times called the film "An exciting, hard-driving, fast-moving gangster picture and a sharp commentary on apartheid."