Hidden Action Gems You Can Watch On Peacock Right Now

The critically acclaimed British film "Polite Society" isn't just one of the funniest movies of 2023, it also boasts some of the best action scenes put to film in recent years. Rather than opting for world-ending stakes and death-defying stunts, "Polite Society" keeps things grounded, focusing on wannabe stunt performer Ria Khan (Priya Kansara). She makes her own martial arts films with the help of her sister Lena (Ritu Arya), but she's no longer available to help when she gets engaged. At first, Ria just wants her sister back, but she soon realizes that there's something sinister about the family Lena is about to marry into.

The fight scenes in "Polite Society" hit hard (no pun intended) because of the underlying emotions behind them. Plus, the use of practical effects really help everything feel that bit more real. And, what's great is that it's usually Kansara in those gritty fight scenes. Speaking to the Golden Globes website, Kansara revealed that her stunt team encouraged her to do what she could. "What you see in the movie, it's 90% the real me," she said. "I was like, 'Step aside Tom Cruise, we're doing this!'"

"Polite Society" utilizes sensibilities from Bollywood, British comedies, and social satires to create something wholly unique. However, the main inspiration comes from writer-director Nida Manzoor's love of action movies — and the fact that she wanted to see herself in them. "We don't usually see Muslim women playing music and being funny, and we certainly don't see South Asian teenage girls leading action movies," the British Pakistani filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly.