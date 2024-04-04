Dev Patel's Gross Monkey Man Injury Made One Body Part Look 'Like An Elephant's Foot'

After taking the big screen by storm as an actor through such efforts as "Slumdog Millionaire," "The Personal History of David Copperfield," and "The Green Knight," Dev Patel has elected to take on directing. "The Monkey Man" will serve as his directorial debut, which he also stars in. The film follows Kid (Patel), who goes from a man seeking revenge for the murder of his mother to a hero of the downtrodden. Based on its inaugural trailer, producer Jordan Peele was right to save it from Netflix, as it appears to be a dramatic, action-packed, and visually stunning piece tailor-made for theaters.

Unfortunately, the film did extract a heavy physical toll on Patel, who shared that an on-set injury left his hand appearing "like an elephant's foot." "My co-star is using my face to break every piece of porcelain in this bathroom, and my hand, I heard it snap. I was like 'This is not good,'" he told Jimmy Fallon during a "Tonight Show" appearance. He elected to tough it out for the sake of the entire 450-person production, only for his hand to worsen. His misshapen, elephant foot-like hand couldn't even be digitally removed with VFX and a cast due to budgetary restraints.

Despite this injury, "Monkey Man" was eventually completed with no shortage of raw, gritty action to boot — something Patel was eager to get right while crafting the film.