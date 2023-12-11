The 10 Funniest Comedy Movies Of 2023

Some moviegoers believe funny films are extinct. In a way, they're not wrong ... Gone are the box office days when mid-budget comedies like 2002's "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" rank among the year's highest-grossing films. (Yes, that rom-com with a reportedly $5 million budget made over $300 million globally at the box office!) Lately, most films fall under the umbrella of "dramedy," which seems to confuse even critics. (Seriously, why is the tense dark comedy thriller "May December" nominated for best comedy movie by 2023's Golden Globes?)

But comedies are still being made, and we're here to examine the funniest movies of the year — proving there are still inventive jokes and new ways to deconstruct the genre. After all, comedies bring some of the most memorable moviegoing experiences to crowds. There's nothing like being packed in a crowded theater when a joke hits just right, and everyone laughs. Since comedy is inherently a subjective idea, this list isn't ranked. These are simply the best comedies of 2023, according to one Looper writer and comedian who went through a bad divorce this year and actively sought out some extra laughs. The movies here are in no particular order but are great additions to your watchlist so that you too can laugh silly.