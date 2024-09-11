The 5 Biggest Lord Of The Rings Mysteries, Ranked (And Solved?)

What is the One Ring? Sure, it's a Ring of Power. Yes, everyone wants it. But what does it do exactly? Why did Sauron even make it if all it takes is tossing it into a volcano to completely destroy his power? Seems like a weird weakness, right? Fortunately, Prime Video's "The Rings of Power" series is helping to answer the question of the motivation behind Sauron's forging those titular trinkets. But what about how the One Ring works?

It turns you invisible, sure, but that's more of a side effect than a feature. The real power of the Ruling Ring is its (largely undefined) ability to help its wearer dominate other individuals' minds and wills. The question of what the One Ring does and how it works is as mysterious as it gets, and in a certain sense, this one is a case of too many varying and inconsistent pieces of information making the question too hard to answer.

Bilbo, for instance, uses the One Ring casually in the books and doesn't seem the worse for the wear most of the time. Frodo (Elijah Wood) wears it in "The Lord of the Rings," and the world around him looks unclear, foggy, and distressed. But he can see spiritual beings, like the Nazgûl and Sauron clearly. In "The Fellowship of the Ring" book, Frodo is also able to see a powerful Elven lord named Glorfindel as a white light "on the other side" — i.e. his spirit rather than his physical form.

As far as function, along with invisibility, the Ring allows Samwise to understand Orcs speaking in another language in the books. Beyond these utilitarian manifestations, though, the Ring is cryptically designed as an outward form of Sauron's potency. It is an expression of and tool for his domination of others to his will, something that occurs in a non-tangible manner and naturally comes with some risks (like losing it and having it destroyed behind your back).

The best answer we have here comes from J.R.R. Tolkien himself. In a letter to a fan in 1958, he described the Ring, saying, "You cannot press the One Ring too hard, for it is of course a mythical feature, even though the world of the tales is conceived in more or less historical terms." So, in Tolkien's own wording, the operative element of the ring is a mythological activity, even in the midst of cold, hard historical Middle-earth storytelling.