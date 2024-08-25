What Really Happened To The Dragons In The Lord Of The Rings

After the War of Wrath, the Second Age of Middle-earth history begins. "The Silmarillion" explains that at the beginning of this period, "Men dwelt in darkness and were troubled by many evil things that Morgoth had devised in the days of his dominion: demons, and dragons, and misshapen beasts, and the unclean Orcs that are mockeries of the Children of Ilúvatar. And the lot of Men was unhappy."

While the specific timing and manner of their migration isn't clear, at some point along the way, many dragons appear to have moved to the bitter, barren northern regions of Middle-earth. At least, this is the area where all of their remaining activity takes place. That said, this is the part of the story where the data becomes more sparse. For instance, in "The Fellowship of the Ring," Gandalf indicates that Sauron has gathered all of the Dwarven rings that haven't already been destroyed by dragon fire (one of the few things hot enough to melt most Rings of Power). Working backwards, we can then assume that dragons have destroyed some of the rings, which means at some point they were attacking Dwarves after those trinkets were made halfway through the 3,500-year-long age. Despite indirect hints like these, for most of the Second Age and the next, the dragons stay below the radar.

Once we get toward the end of the 3,000-year-long Third Age that follows, more dragons pop up. The appendices to "The Return of the King" say around two millennia into that age, an ancient Rohirric king named Fram defeats a dragon with the badass name Scatha. It adds that around the 2,570th year of the age, "Dragons reappear in the far North and begin to afflict the Dwarves." 20 years later, the Dwarven King Dáin I is killed by a dragon. Then, two hundred years after their re-appearance, Smaug flies south to the Lonely Mountain, and the rest is history.