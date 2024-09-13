Cara Delevingne is an actress and model best known for roles in projects like "Carnival Row" and "Suicide Squad," as well as her striking eyebrows. Her career began as a runway model, walking for designers at fashion weeks around the globe before focusing more on landing roles on the big screen, leading to projects like DC movies and book adaptations.

Delevingne's professional life has hit incredible highs, like being named model of the year twice at the British Fashion Awards, winning three Teen Choice Awards, and even starring in a West End production of "Cabaret" as Sally Bowles, a character previously played by greats like Molly Ringwald, Judi Dench, and Brooke Shields. And her future looks brighter than ever as she adds more roles to her resume, like joining the cast of "American Horror Story: Delicate" as Ivy in 2023.

But her successful transition from modeling to acting, and everything in between, wasn't without hardship. Both before and during her time in the spotlight, Cara Delevingne encountered tragedy in several ways. She's had difficult working experiences, like filming in freezing temperatures for "Carnival Row," but her setbacks are rooted in tough personal events and family histories. Here's everything you need to know about the tragic true-life story of Cara Delevingne.