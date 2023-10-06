Where You've Seen The Cast Of AHS: Delicate Before

One of the unfortunate side effects of Anna's fertility treatment is a rapidly ratcheting-up sense of paranoia. But it's not like she doesn't have plenty of reasons to feel someone's got it in for her. Case in point is the enigmatic Ivy, played by Cara Delevingne. The first time Anna gets a good look at her is at the hospital Anna turns to when she seems to be losing her pregnancy. As the rather intense nurse roughly conducts Anna's ultrasound, Anna imagines she's seen the woman before, a fear that worsens when it's revealed that no one named Ivy works in that hospital.

A Londoner from a prominent English family with ties to royalty, Delevingne's showbiz career began as a childhood model, appearing in Vogue Italia at just 10 years old. 2012 saw her on Fashion Week catwalks in New York, London, Milan, and Paris, leading Karl Lagerfeld to declare her "the modern It girl" to Elle. It was around that time that she began her transition to acting with her first role being a non-speaking part in the 2012 adaptation of "Anna Karenina." In 2015, Delevingne starred in the romantic comedy "Paper Towns," adapted from the John Green novel of the same name. The following year saw her cast as Enchantress in "Suicide Squad." She went on to star in the Luc Besson film "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and would later appear in "Carnival Row," "Only Murders in the Building," and "Futurama."