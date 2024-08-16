Tracker Season 2's Cast Departure Spells Trouble

In a true shocker, "Tracker" will enter its second season sans one of the most important people in the cast. TVLine has exclusively revealed that Robin Weigert will be leaving the series, which means Teddi Bruin will no longer be a regular on the show. Yet Velma (Abby McEnany), Teddi's wife, will be retained, in a choice that's only going to make the second season of the show feel awkward — and leave Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) without one of his handlers.

To be fair, the drama did set up Teddi's exit during the Season 1 finale by pairing Velma up with Reenie (Fiona Rene), who quits her job as a lawyer for a new, mysterious project. But Teddi's become such an important part of the landscape of Colter's world that it's absolutely impossible imagining Velma forging on without her. Sure, this might open up the door for Colter to get a different sort of handler, but is that what the show needs?

In reality, it's quite likely to unbalance the show's chemistry, the very thing that shot it to the top of the Nielsen charts as the No.1 new drama of the season. It's a bad move for a show that doesn't need any changeups as it approaches its second season. And it spells big-time trouble for fans who have come to enjoy the dynamic between its characters.