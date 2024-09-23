The Alternate Designs For Prometheus' Aliens Are Even More Horrifying

It's been over a decade since Ridley Scott's original "Alien" prequel hit theaters, but after all these years, this philosophical science-fiction thriller still sticks with us. There are plenty of reasons to love "Prometheus" — which boasts an inspired cast, a compelling script, and thoughtful direction by Scott himself — but perhaps one of the biggest reasons is the new alien creatures brought to life on the big screen. Between uncovering the origins of the Xenomorphs to encountering new, deadly alien threats, this movie has it all. Later franchise installments like 2024's "Alien: Romulus" even gave "Prometheus" the respect it deserves by including major plot points from the 2012 picture in its own narrative.

But as we look through some of the initial concept art and creature designs by artists like Ivan Manzella, David Levy, and Carlos Huante, we can see that "Prometheus" could have been a lot more frightening. Of course, the original "Alien" is a space horror, and so the notion that a direct prequel would be anything less almost seems silly, but Scott's tonal shifts prove otherwise. From the get-go, we can see that "Prometheus" aspired to be more than just another "'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' in space," even if some interstellar terrors still peeked through. If you thought that the aliens we saw in this first prequel were bad, just wait until you see what they could have looked like.